A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

After finishing at $221.56 in the prior trading day, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) closed at $215.97, down -2.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3037539 shares were traded. LOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $210.

On December 06, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $237.

On October 19, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $210.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on October 19, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when McFarland Joseph Michael sold 15,301 shares for $203.82 per share. The transaction valued at 3,118,677 led to the insider holds 28,353 shares of the business.

MCCANLESS ROSS W sold 57,629 shares of LOW for $12,179,652 on Dec 13. The EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. now owns 26,923 shares after completing the transaction at $211.35 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Godbole Seemantini, who serves as the EVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 11,761 shares for $214.37 each. As a result, the insider received 2,521,171 and left with 26,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $239.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 196.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 618.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 604.00M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.9M with a Short Ratio of 11.06M, compared to 14.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LOW’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.30, compared to 4.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 25.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $2.95, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.63 and $13.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.49. EPS for the following year is $14.45, with 33 analysts recommending between $15.73 and $12.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.25B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.93B and the low estimate is $92.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.