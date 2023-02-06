A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

The price of Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) closed at $5.51 in the last session, up 1.01% from day before closing price of $5.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543251 shares were traded. SEER stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.60 and its Current Ratio is at 33.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6.50 from $9 previously.

On August 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Horn David R. sold 2,602 shares for $5.12 per share. The transaction valued at 13,320 led to the insider holds 270,840 shares of the business.

Farokhzad Omid sold 4,800 shares of SEER for $24,573 on Jan 17. The CEO, President and Chair now owns 399,123 shares after completing the transaction at $5.12 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Horn David R., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 18,884 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 124,070 and left with 273,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEER has reached a high of $18.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEER traded on average about 344.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 340.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62M, up 134.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.7M and the low estimate is $28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 114.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.