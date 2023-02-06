An average trading volume for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.26 in the prior trading day, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) closed at $0.21, down -17.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0462 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2324142 shares were traded. ASPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASPU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when KASS DOUGLAS bought 10,250 shares for $0.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,876 led to the insider holds 255,250 shares of the business.

KASS DOUGLAS bought 5,000 shares of ASPU for $1,414 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 245,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.28 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, KASS DOUGLAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $0.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,870 and bolstered with 240,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPU has reached a high of $2.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6652.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 228.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 199.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 434.43k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.69M, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.32M and the low estimate is $65.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.