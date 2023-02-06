An average trading volume for Polished.com Inc. (POL) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) closed at $0.74 in the last session, up 2.09% from day before closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0151 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501109 shares were traded. POL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7120.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at POL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Polished.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POL has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6423, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9245.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, POL traded on average about 862.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.33M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.43M with a Short Ratio of 9.17M, compared to 10.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.74% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $149.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.4M to a low estimate of $145.1M. As of the current estimate, Polished.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.07M, an estimated increase of 132.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.2M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $132.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $607.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.3M, up 70.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $686.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.