An average trading volume for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $81.88 in the prior trading day, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) closed at $84.34, up 3.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400889 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 19, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara sold 43,772 shares for $71.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,119,307 led to the insider holds 6,722,717 shares of the business.

Liang Charles sold 43,772 shares of SMCI for $3,119,307 on Jan 19. The President and CEO now owns 6,722,717 shares after completing the transaction at $71.26 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Liang Charles, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $81.82 each. As a result, the insider received 4,091,237 and left with 6,698,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $95.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.13 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $3.27 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.07 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.94. EPS for the following year is $7.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.16B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.