An average trading volume for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $6.34 in the prior trading day, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $6.08, down -4.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12701205 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $4.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $4.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1087.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 263.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.28M with a Short Ratio of 47.62M, compared to 48.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.89% and a Short% of Float of 20.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.5M and the low estimate is $8.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,873.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.