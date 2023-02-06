An investigation into Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $33.05 in the prior trading day, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) closed at $33.09, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25590321 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On January 09, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Hazelbaker Jill sold 63,100 shares for $31.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,957,362 led to the insider holds 80,750 shares of the business.

Hazelbaker Jill sold 50,000 shares of UBER for $1,500,500 on Nov 11. The insider now owns 145,750 shares after completing the transaction at $30.01 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, West Tony, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,167 shares for $32.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,344 and left with 142,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $42.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 20.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.98B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.98B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 61.3M with a Short Ratio of 30.00M, compared to 53.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$7.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 36 analysts recommending between $1.48 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

37 analysts predict $8.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77B to a low estimate of $7.33B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.42B, an estimated increase of 83.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.61B, an increase of 49.00% less than the figure of $83.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.72B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.45B, up 79.50% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.36B and the low estimate is $29.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.