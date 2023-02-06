An overall feel about Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Masco Corporation’s stock clocked out at $55.39, down -2.29% from its previous closing price of $56.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1946955 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $47.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Allman Keith J. sold 66,228 shares for $54.73 per share. The transaction valued at 3,624,387 led to the insider holds 258,085 shares of the business.

Allman Keith J. sold 14,177 shares of MAS for $728,698 on Jan 17. The President and CEO now owns 258,085 shares after completing the transaction at $51.40 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Turner Reginald M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,900 shares for $49.54 each. As a result, the insider received 490,446 and left with 18,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $63.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAS traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 6.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, MAS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $1.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.38B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2B and the low estimate is $7.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.