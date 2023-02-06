Analysis of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH): Selected Notes

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) closed the day trading at $22.68 down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $23.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792109 shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TPH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $20.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on October 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when MITCHELL THOMAS J. sold 94,067 shares for $18.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,780,688 led to the insider holds 371,341 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TPH traded about 708.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TPH traded about 608.55k shares per day. A total of 101.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.08M. Shares short for TPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 5.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.34 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.9. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $706.75M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $765.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $648.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.97B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.