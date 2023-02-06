ARAY (Accuray Incorporated): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) closed at $3.00 in the last session, up 4.17% from day before closing price of $2.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811938 shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Pervaiz Ali sold 2,053 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 4,229 led to the insider holds 408,492 shares of the business.

Spine Patrick sold 5,176 shares of ARAY for $10,849 on Dec 01. The SVP, Chief Admin Officer now owns 208,561 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Chew Jesse, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 5,976 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 12,526 and left with 246,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2280.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARAY traded on average about 347.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 527.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.47M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 4.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.91M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $478.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482M and the low estimate is $474.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.