Are Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) closed at $72.63 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $73.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903824 shares were traded. ELS stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1873.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $93.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELS has reached a high of $83.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELS has traded an average of 781.63K shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 185.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.02M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 3.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ELS is 1.64, from 1.39 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 98.60% for ELS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $333.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $353.7M to a low estimate of $314.59M. As of the current estimate, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $324.17M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $346.7M, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $356M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.39M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.