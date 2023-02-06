Are Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s stock clocked out at $246.73, down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $250.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1864205 shares were traded. ITW stock price reached its highest trading level at $250.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.73.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ITW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 188.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Vertical Research on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $220 from $240 previously.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on August 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $188.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when SMITH DAVID BYRON JR bought 1,390 shares for $221.81 per share. The transaction valued at 308,316 led to the insider holds 118,994 shares of the business.

Larsen Michael M sold 51,248 shares of ITW for $11,685,056 on Nov 14. The SVP & CFO now owns 36,602 shares after completing the transaction at $228.01 per share. On May 11, another insider, Schlitz Lei Zhang, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $205.34 each. As a result, the insider received 205,340 and left with 7,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Illinois’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITW has reached a high of $253.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 226.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ITW traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ITW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.37M, compared to 6.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.49, ITW has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 56.70% for ITW, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.53 and $9.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.34. EPS for the following year is $9.34, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $8.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $3.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.95B to a low estimate of $3.8B. As of the current estimate, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.68B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.46B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.23B and the low estimate is $15.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.