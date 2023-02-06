Are Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) closed at $56.53 down -2.97% from its previous closing price of $58.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833419 shares were traded. KLIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $59 from $80 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Chylak Robert Nestor sold 3,178 shares for $48.98 per share. The transaction valued at 155,655 led to the insider holds 23,693 shares of the business.

CHEN FUSEN ERNIE sold 30,997 shares of KLIC for $1,471,589 on Dec 08. The President and CEO now owns 944,100 shares after completing the transaction at $47.48 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, CHEN FUSEN ERNIE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 24,559 shares for $47.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,166,064 and left with 975,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kulicke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLIC has reached a high of $62.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KLIC has traded an average of 549.78K shares per day and 575.63k over the past ten days. A total of 57.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.42M. Shares short for KLIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.70M, compared to 6.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KLIC is 0.76, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.90% for KLIC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $7.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $277M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $285M to a low estimate of $260M. As of the current estimate, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.33M, an estimated decrease of -42.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $895M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.