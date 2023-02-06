Are Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s stock clocked out at $149.81, up 7.99% from its previous closing price of $138.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649650 shares were traded. MANH stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MANH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2021, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $165 to $190.

On August 25, 2020, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2020, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Eger Edmond sold 2,650 shares for $152.13 per share. The transaction valued at 403,156 led to the insider holds 12,746 shares of the business.

Capel Eddie sold 20,000 shares of MANH for $3,055,810 on Aug 16. The President & CEO now owns 239,023 shares after completing the transaction at $152.79 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Richards Bruce, who serves as the Sr. V.P. & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,160 shares for $148.30 each. As a result, the insider received 320,330 and left with 14,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Manhattan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 47.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANH has reached a high of $155.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MANH traded 282.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 357.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MANH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $182.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.5M to a low estimate of $180.9M. As of the current estimate, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $171.49M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.12M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.42M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $753.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $749.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $751.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.64M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $813.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820.1M and the low estimate is $805.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.