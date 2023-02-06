As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Personalis Inc. (PSNL) offers stability

The closing price of Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) was $3.90 for the day, up 28.29% from the previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.8600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7834525 shares were traded. PSNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9311.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSNL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $23 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Tachibana Aaron sold 767 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,687 led to the insider holds 206,228 shares of the business.

Chen Richard sold 562 shares of PSNL for $1,236 on Jan 31. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 132,631 shares after completing the transaction at $2.20 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Tachibana Aaron, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,843 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 7,379 and left with 206,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNL has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4171.

Shares Statistics:

PSNL traded an average of 383.02K shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.99M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.35 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.57, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.2 and -$2.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.49M, down -24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.52M and the low estimate is $74.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.