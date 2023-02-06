As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) offers stability

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed the day trading at $0.12 up 4.89% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0055 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27059840 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1097.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBTS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1157, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5917.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBTS traded about 11.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBTS traded about 31.34M shares per day. A total of 225.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.88M. Insiders hold about 71.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.44% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.