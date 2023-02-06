CCCC (C4 Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed at $6.91 in the last session, down -15.42% from day before closing price of $8.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912901 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $22 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $10.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on April 28, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Hirsch Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $8.40 per share. The transaction valued at 84,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $26.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCCC traded on average about 463.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 407.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 4.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.5. EPS for the following year is -$3.11, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$4.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.78M, down -11.70% from the average estimate.