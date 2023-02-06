Considering Chewy Inc. (CHWY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed at $48.73 in the last session, down -1.36% from day before closing price of $49.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5809706 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHWY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $33.MoffettNathanson initiated its Market Perform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Helfrick Susan sold 16,947 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 762,615 led to the insider holds 56,270 shares of the business.

Marte Mario Jesus sold 39,289 shares of CHWY for $1,721,251 on Jan 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 207,008 shares after completing the transaction at $43.81 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Helfrick Susan, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 34,406 shares for $40.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,403,834 and left with 73,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 124.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $54.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHWY traded on average about 3.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 422.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.69M with a Short Ratio of 23.09M, compared to 21.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 41.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.64B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.