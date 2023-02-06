Considering Fastenal Company (FAST) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $55.29 in the prior trading day, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) closed at $54.20, down -1.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4035129 shares were traded. FAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FAST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Watts Jeffery Michael bought 5,940 shares for $50.58 per share. The transaction valued at 300,433 led to the insider holds 5,940 shares of the business.

Nielsen Sarah N bought 500 shares of FAST for $22,445 on Oct 17. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $44.89 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Eastman Stephen L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $43.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,885 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fastenal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has reached a high of $60.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 573.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 567.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FAST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.06M with a Short Ratio of 14.42M, compared to 12.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FAST’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.03, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37. The current Payout Ratio is 65.80% for FAST, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Fastenal Company’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.01B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62B and the low estimate is $6.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.