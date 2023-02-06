Considering Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) closed at $11.58 in the last session, down -3.50% from day before closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4570396 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PACB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 20, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $12.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Van Oene Mark sold 26,722 shares for $9.53 per share. The transaction valued at 254,768 led to the insider holds 640,808 shares of the business.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 45,000 shares of PACB for $487,980 on Dec 01. The insider now owns 643,551 shares after completing the transaction at $10.84 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Kim Susan G., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,968 shares for $5.61 each. As a result, the insider received 72,802 and left with 163,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PACB traded on average about 4.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 225.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.29M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.95M with a Short Ratio of 24.20M, compared to 30.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.65% and a Short% of Float of 13.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.8M to a low estimate of $34.8M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.89M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.62M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.51M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.3M and the low estimate is $170M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.