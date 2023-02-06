Considering Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) closed at $9.36 in the last session, up 15.84% from day before closing price of $8.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990332 shares were traded. SINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SINT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Truetzel David W. sold 67 shares for $0.12 per share. The transaction valued at 8 led to the insider holds 4 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SINT has reached a high of $70.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SINT traded on average about 441.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 131.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 0.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.52M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SINT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 300.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SINT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $650k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606k, up 45.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3M and the low estimate is $1.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 144.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.