DUOL (Duolingo Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed at $99.89 in the last session, down -5.14% from day before closing price of $105.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1309186 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DUOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Meese Robert sold 5,176 shares for $100.18 per share. The transaction valued at 518,536 led to the insider holds 218,031 shares of the business.

Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares of DUOL for $955,859 on Feb 01. The Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $95.59 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Glance Natalie, who serves as the Chief Engineering Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $94.04 each. As a result, the insider received 47,018 and left with 135,385 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $113.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DUOL traded on average about 363.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.5, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$1.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $94.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.23M to a low estimate of $93.17M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.59M, an estimated increase of 49.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.44M, an increase of 37.60% less than the figure of $49.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $361.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.77M, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $468.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $498.63M and the low estimate is $441.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.