EAST (Eastside Distilling Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Eastside Distilling Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, up 23.40% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0861 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2030997 shares were traded. EAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4940 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EAST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when FINNSSON ERIC J. sold 35,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 22,750 led to the insider holds 62,013 shares of the business.

FINNSSON ERIC J. sold 35,100 shares of EAST for $19,312 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 97,013 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, LEVY-NAVARRO ELIZABETH ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $0.63 each. As a result, the insider received 12,600 and left with 58,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAST has reached a high of $1.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2693, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4789.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EAST traded 145.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 831.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.57M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EAST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 88.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 77.08k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.41M to a low estimate of $3.41M. As of the current estimate, Eastside Distilling Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.16M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.25M, an increase of 54.40% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.25M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.89M, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.21M and the low estimate is $23.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.