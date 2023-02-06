Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) closed the day trading at $2.91 down -46.11% from the previous closing price of $5.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7214169 shares were traded. VINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VINO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.41M and an Enterprise Value of 6.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VINO is 0.05, which has changed by -87.50% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.75% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has reached a high of $35.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3331.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VINO traded about 678.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VINO traded about 4.72M shares per day. A total of 2.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.31M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VINO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 41.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 56.58k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.