I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

The price of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) closed at $1.70 in the last session, down -2.86% from day before closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4231815 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6684.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 400,000 shares of AMRS for $1,440,000 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 36,488 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,080,676 shares for $3.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,106,569 and left with 109,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3984.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMRS traded on average about 6.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 322.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.66M with a Short Ratio of 49.10M, compared to 43.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.05% and a Short% of Float of 20.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $102.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.95M to a low estimate of $102.95M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.12M, an estimated increase of 144.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.15M, an increase of 121.50% less than the figure of $144.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.15M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $484.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.43M, up 49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $543.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $548.16M and the low estimate is $538.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.