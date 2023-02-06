I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG).

The price of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) closed at $29.14 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $29.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2385057 shares were traded. JHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JHG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when FOGO GEORGINA sold 10,701 shares for $23.29 per share. The transaction valued at 249,185 led to the insider holds 101,862 shares of the business.

GARDEN EDWARD P bought 201,005 shares of JHG for $7,177,909 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 31,867,800 shares after completing the transaction at $35.71 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, PELTZ NELSON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 201,005 shares for $35.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,177,909 and bolstered with 31,867,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JHG has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JHG traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 165.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JHG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 5.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JHG is 1.56, which was 1.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.13.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $473M. It ranges from a high estimate of $514.3M to a low estimate of $454.5M. As of the current estimate, Janus Henderson Group plc’s year-ago sales were $697.2M, an estimated decrease of -32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.54M, a decrease of -25.70% over than the figure of -$32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $439.22M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, down -21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.