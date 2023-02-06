In spite of Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) closed at $0.72 down -8.59% from its previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0672 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1467826 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7030.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when GOWER BOB G bought 357,143 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 753,095 shares of the business.

Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 27,000 shares of ENSC for $14,216 on May 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 381,851 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On May 25, another insider, Kirkpatrick Lynn, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,083 and bolstered with 354,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $35.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2211.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENSC has traded an average of 2.59M shares per day and 8.88M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 698.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53M, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.