In the case of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), what’s next?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) closed the day trading at $1.09 down -5.22% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546852 shares were traded. APLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $7 from $44 previously.

On August 27, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Shendelman Shoshana sold 15,870 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 14,442 led to the insider holds 751,625 shares of the business.

Perfetti Riccardo sold 6,053 shares of APLT for $5,508 on Jan 11. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 154,856 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Hansard Adam, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 4,495 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 4,090 and left with 92,475 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLT has reached a high of $3.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1241.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLT traded about 302.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLT traded about 207.2k shares per day. A total of 48.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 261.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 212k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.17 and -$2.14.