In What Direction Will CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Goes From Here?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) closed the day trading at $2.65 up 2.32% from the previous closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865334 shares were traded. CTMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTMX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.60 from $3 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Peterson Amy C. sold 7,463 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 10,612 led to the insider holds 62,690 shares of the business.

Landau Jeffrey B sold 4,206 shares of CTMX for $5,982 on Jul 20. The Chief Business Officer now owns 30,725 shares after completing the transaction at $1.42 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, ROWLAND LLOYD A, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider received 7,968 and left with 43,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6913.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTMX traded about 3.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTMX traded about 1.76M shares per day. A total of 65.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.22M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $17.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.7M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.08M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.89M, a decrease of -4.20% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.57M, up 1.00% from the average estimate.