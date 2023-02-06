In What Direction Will Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s (AMEX:VINE) Stock Goes From Here?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) closed the day trading at $1.33 down -26.11% from the previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982815 shares were traded. VINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VINE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Anderson Janelle Denise sold 2,837 shares for $2.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,922 led to the insider holds 51,676 shares of the business.

Anderson Janelle Denise sold 7,163 shares of VINE for $19,109 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 54,513 shares after completing the transaction at $2.67 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Anderson Janelle Denise, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider received 27,420 and left with 61,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINE has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1865, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1251.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VINE traded about 54.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VINE traded about 399.67k shares per day. A total of 12.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.01M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VINE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 23.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.