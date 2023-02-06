In What Direction Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) was $350.00 for the day, up 3.69% from the previous closing price of $337.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2096600 shares were traded. PH stock price reached its highest trading level at $350.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $336.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $311.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Leonti Joseph R sold 7,563 shares for $303.89 per share. The transaction valued at 2,298,288 led to the insider holds 17,427 shares of the business.

Malone Robert W sold 6,700 shares of PH for $2,014,824 on Nov 07. The VP & President-Filtration Grp. now owns 7,633 shares after completing the transaction at $300.72 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Czaja Mark T, who serves as the VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. of the company, sold 1,041 shares for $288.36 each. As a result, the insider received 300,183 and left with 937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Parker-Hannifin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PH has reached a high of $344.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 302.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.25.

Shares Statistics:

PH traded an average of 826.72K shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.52, PH has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for PH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.33 and a low estimate of $4.06, while EPS last year was $4.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.47, with high estimates of $4.68 and low estimates of $4.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.43 and $16.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.65. EPS for the following year is $20.72, with 21 analysts recommending between $22.18 and $17.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.98B and the low estimate is $17.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.