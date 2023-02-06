Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Carrier Global Corporation’s stock clocked out at $46.89, down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $47.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3448372 shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.36.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CARR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $53 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Timperman Jurgen sold 39,475 shares for $43.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,718,919 led to the insider holds 39,474 shares of the business.

Timperman Jurgen sold 102,552 shares of CARR for $4,468,522 on Nov 29. The President, Fire & Security now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $43.57 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CARR traded 3.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 839.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 835.49M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 7.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, CARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $5.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.48B to a low estimate of $4.94B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.13B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.17B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.06B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.61B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.9B and the low estimate is $19.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.