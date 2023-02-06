Investing in KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR) closed at $15.30 down -1.03% from its previous closing price of $15.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650812 shares were traded. KAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.20.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $17 from $23 previously.

On May 04, 2022, CJS Securities Upgraded its rating to Market Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Northcoast Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Kestner Michael T. bought 5,000 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 73,500 led to the insider holds 10,922 shares of the business.

HALLETT JAMES P bought 100,000 shares of KAR for $1,315,000 on May 11. The Executive Chairman now owns 626,142 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On May 11, another insider, HOWELL J MARK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,300 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,900 and bolstered with 15,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAR has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KAR has traded an average of 768.31K shares per day and 624.55k over the past ten days. A total of 114.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.93M. Shares short for KAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 6.93M, compared to 10.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for KAR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 18, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2642:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $402.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $459.69M to a low estimate of $379.16M. As of the current estimate, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $535.2M, an estimated decrease of -24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $411.3M, a decrease of -25.10% less than the figure of -$24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $465.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373.99M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.