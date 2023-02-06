Investing in PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.30, up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538008 shares were traded. PLXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3184 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 21, 2021, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On April 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 09, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Giordano Natasha bought 4,100 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 14,977 led to the insider holds 5,186 shares of the business.

O’Connor Rita M bought 13,700 shares of PLXP for $50,122 on Mar 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 26,670 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLXP has reached a high of $6.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2726.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLXP traded 469.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 729.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.65M. Insiders hold about 15.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 299.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 682.4k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21M, down -21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.7M and the low estimate is $5.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 165.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.