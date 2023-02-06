Is Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $107.74 in the prior trading day, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) closed at $104.78, down -2.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65230954 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOOGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on January 25, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $120 from $130 previously.

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $118.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 637 shares for $99.87 per share. The transaction valued at 63,617 led to the insider holds 25,282 shares of the business.

MATHER ANN sold 340 shares of GOOGL for $32,953 on Jan 25. The Director now owns 11,300 shares after completing the transaction at $96.92 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, WALKER JOHN KENT, who serves as the President, Global Affairs, CLO of the company, sold 11,313 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,131,300 and left with 41,970 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $149.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 40.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.88B. Insiders hold about 7.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 52.28M with a Short Ratio of 40.39M, compared to 62.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 35 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 47 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $77.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.53B to a low estimate of $73.8B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.33B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.83B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.77B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.64B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327.44B and the low estimate is $266.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.