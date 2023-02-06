Is Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) closed at $34.38 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $34.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099358 shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $24 from $28 previously.

On December 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $34.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares for $28.11 per share. The transaction valued at 365,391 led to the insider holds 1,288,904 shares of the business.

EVAN DANA L sold 3,299 shares of BOX for $98,970 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 120,483 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Berkovitch Eli, who serves as the VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $29.94 each. As a result, the insider received 179,640 and left with 136,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $34.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOX traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.97M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 7.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $996M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $993.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.33M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.