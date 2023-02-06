Is this a Prime Time To acquire Allegion plc (ALLE) stock

The price of Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) closed at $122.93 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $121.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673453 shares were traded. ALLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $157 to $147.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Braun Jeffrey N sold 1,354 shares for $113.57 per share. The transaction valued at 153,771 led to the insider holds 11,634 shares of the business.

Stone John H bought 12,500 shares of ALLE for $1,305,612 on Oct 28. The President and CEO now owns 64,535 shares after completing the transaction at $104.45 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Martens Robert C., who serves as the SVP Chief Innovation & Design of the company, sold 2,150 shares for $112.07 each. As a result, the insider received 240,961 and left with 5,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLE has reached a high of $125.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLE traded on average about 582.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALLE is 1.64, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.39. EPS for the following year is $5.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.39 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $851.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $876.76M to a low estimate of $820M. As of the current estimate, Allegion plc’s year-ago sales were $709.2M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $837.23M, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $867.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $807.73M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $3.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.