Is this a Prime Time To acquire BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) stock

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) closed at $0.57, up 4.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573693 shares were traded. BIOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 19, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On April 25, 2017, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

WallachBeth Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 13, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,653 led to the insider holds 59,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOL has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0164.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 531.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 608.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 129.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 116.71k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.12 and -$3.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.28. EPS for the following year is -$2.06, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.78 and -$2.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $10.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.81M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, BIOLASE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.78M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.55M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.19M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.38M and the low estimate is $48.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.