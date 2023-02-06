Is this a Prime Time To acquire Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) stock

After finishing at $226.04 in the prior trading day, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) closed at $218.99, down -3.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692198 shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $216.97.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCTY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $294.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Sarowitz Steven I sold 65,431 shares for $211.08 per share. The transaction valued at 13,811,429 led to the insider holds 10,972,423 shares of the business.

Sarowitz Steven I sold 69,888 shares of PCTY for $13,876,405 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 11,037,854 shares after completing the transaction at $198.55 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Sarowitz Steven I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 89,681 shares for $201.36 each. As a result, the insider received 18,058,010 and left with 11,107,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 208.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 448.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 460.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.72M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.27 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.65M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.