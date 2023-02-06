Is this a Prime Time To acquire ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock

The price of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) closed at $2.18 in the last session, down -4.80% from day before closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878630 shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDUP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Reinhart James G. sold 27,183 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 62,796 led to the insider holds 62,803 shares of the business.

Rotem Alon sold 6,647 shares of TDUP for $15,352 on Sep 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 60,033 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Sobers Sean, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,088 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider received 23,298 and left with 26,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $8.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6330.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDUP traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 868.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.92M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 4.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $287.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $285.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.79M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.5M and the low estimate is $298.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.