It’s a good day to be an Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) shareholder

In the latest session, Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) closed at $64.30 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $65.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1499917 shares were traded. BERY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Berry Global Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Greene Jason K. sold 10,000 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 650,000 led to the insider holds 250 shares of the business.

Greene Jason K. sold 10,000 shares of BERY for $620,000 on Dec 06. The EVP – Chief Legal Officer now owns 250 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Hill Michael Edward, who serves as the President of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $47.17 each. As a result, the insider received 47,170 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BERY has reached a high of $67.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BERY has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 123.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BERY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.4 and $7.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.35. EPS for the following year is $7.8, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.97B to a low estimate of $3.36B. As of the current estimate, Berry Global Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BERY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.85B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.52B and the low estimate is $12.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.