It’s a good day to be an M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.33, down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $41.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750915 shares were traded. MDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $28 from $27 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when MANDARICH DAVID D sold 213,971 shares for $32.62 per share. The transaction valued at 6,980,753 led to the insider holds 5,049,663 shares of the business.

MANDARICH DAVID D sold 866,029 shares of MDC for $28,121,332 on Nov 10. The President, CEO and Director now owns 5,263,634 shares after completing the transaction at $32.47 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Siegel David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $35.40 each. As a result, the insider received 230,100 and left with 16,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M.D.C.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDC has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDC traded 575.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 665.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.45M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 3.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.45, MDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for MDC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 13:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $1.91, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.64 and $8.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.25. EPS for the following year is $6.95, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.16 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.6B and the low estimate is $4.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.