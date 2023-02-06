It’s an appealing income play to consider KB Home (KBH)

The price of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) closed at $39.69 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $40.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1152617 shares were traded. KBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KBH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares for $28.77 per share. The transaction valued at 856,684 led to the insider holds 143,363 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $42.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KBH traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 5.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KBH is 0.60, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $2.87, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $9.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.58. EPS for the following year is $7.53, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $5.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.96B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.