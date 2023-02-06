It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) stock

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) closed the day trading at $0.27 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2058611 shares were traded. NCMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2684.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCMI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $0.25 from $0.50 previously.

On October 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $1 to $0.50.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Felenstein Scott D sold 11,161 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 3,348 led to the insider holds 190,088 shares of the business.

Ng Ronnie Y. sold 2,846 shares of NCMI for $2,134 on Sep 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,561 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Standard General L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,516,890 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 4,065,201 and left with 12,932,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9353.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCMI traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCMI traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 81.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.65M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Dividends & Splits

NCMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 96.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 29.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.42.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $54.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.9M to a low estimate of $54M. As of the current estimate, National CineMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.24M, an estimated increase of 32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.37M, an increase of 59.60% over than the figure of $32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $259.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.6M, up 126.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $340.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.3M and the low estimate is $303M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.