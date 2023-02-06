It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) closed the day trading at $1.30 down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557912 shares were traded. NVVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Poilasne Gregory sold 5,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,082 led to the insider holds 1,163,436 shares of the business.

Poilasne Gregory sold 5,000 shares of NVVE for $4,894 on Nov 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,101,763 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Poilasne Gregory, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider received 6,976 and left with 1,106,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVVE has reached a high of $10.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8903, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0704.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVVE traded about 524.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVVE traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 21.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.46M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NVVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 710.81k with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.83 and -$3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17M to a low estimate of $3.17M. As of the current estimate, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $3.4M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.68M, an increase of 275.30% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.68M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.19M, up 174.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.15M and the low estimate is $43.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 275.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.