MTH (Meritage Homes Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) closed at $113.32 down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $116.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509223 shares were traded. MTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meritage Homes Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Lord Phillippe sold 900 shares for $114.76 per share. The transaction valued at 103,284 led to the insider holds 45,760 shares of the business.

Sasser Alison sold 1,443 shares of MTH for $164,502 on Feb 03. The SVP – Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $114.00 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Feliciano Javier, who serves as the EVP Chief People Officer of the company, sold 6,979 shares for $114.77 each. As a result, the insider received 800,980 and left with 9,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $117.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTH has traded an average of 335.11K shares per day and 454.1k over the past ten days. A total of 36.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.88M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.75% stake in the company. Shares short for MTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.17 and a low estimate of $4.47, while EPS last year was $6.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.52, with high estimates of $4.99 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.3 and $21.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.1. EPS for the following year is $17.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $24.15 and $11.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.81B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Meritage Homes Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $975.07M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.47B and the low estimate is $4.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.