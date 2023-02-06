The name Graco Inc. (GGG) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Graco Inc.’s stock clocked out at $71.31, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $71.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888084 shares were traded. GGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GGG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 174.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $61.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Etchart Eric sold 6,000 shares for $71.90 per share. The transaction valued at 431,400 led to the insider holds 31,597 shares of the business.

Johnson Jeffrey P. sold 54,000 shares of GGG for $3,790,319 on Nov 23. The President, Electric Motor Div now owns 30,482 shares after completing the transaction at $70.19 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Wordell Angela F, who serves as the Executive VP, Operations of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $70.37 each. As a result, the insider received 190,006 and left with 12,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Graco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGG has reached a high of $74.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GGG traded 842.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 957.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, GGG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for GGG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $551.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $581.96M to a low estimate of $531.8M. As of the current estimate, Graco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.62M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $506.73M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $483M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.