There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) can be one of them

The closing price of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) was $41.21 for the day, down -3.04% from the previous closing price of $42.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2272234 shares were traded. NVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $46 from $40 previously.

On June 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $46.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Yu Howard H sold 657 shares for $36.55 per share. The transaction valued at 24,013 led to the insider holds 51,106 shares of the business.

Yu Howard H sold 5,341 shares of NVST for $244,244 on Apr 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,411 shares after completing the transaction at $45.73 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Aghdaei Amir, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,538 shares for $51.66 each. As a result, the insider received 544,391 and left with 364,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Envista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVST has reached a high of $52.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.34.

Shares Statistics:

NVST traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.70M. Shares short for NVST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 13.02M, compared to 11.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $640.1M to a low estimate of $604.68M. As of the current estimate, Envista Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $607.3M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $689.19M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $703.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.