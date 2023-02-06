There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) can be one of them

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) closed the day trading at $2.10 down -7.89% from the previous closing price of $2.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559879 shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IVVD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $12.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9553, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1307.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IVVD traded about 308.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IVVD traded about 275.44k shares per day. A total of 108.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Insiders hold about 27.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 4.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 22.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.98, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$2.38.