There are many powerful catalysts in the market: RH (RH) can be one of them

RH (NYSE: RH) closed the day trading at $343.62 down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $347.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623528 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $347.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $338.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $215 from $227 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $315 to $310.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $328 to $243.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $301.51 per share. The transaction valued at 41,307 led to the insider holds 6,252 shares of the business.

Belling Keith sold 500 shares of RH for $159,762 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 6,500 shares after completing the transaction at $319.52 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Belling Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $314.64 each. As a result, the insider received 314,637 and left with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $441.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 284.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RH traded about 778.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RH traded about 626.78k shares per day. A total of 23.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.59% and a Short% of Float of 12.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.08 and a low estimate of $3.8, while EPS last year was $7.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.8, with high estimates of $5.18 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.21 and $17.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.18. EPS for the following year is $21.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $24.86 and $15.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.